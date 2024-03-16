Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.82

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.82 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 120.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE IIPR opened at $96.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 14.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1-year low of $63.36 and a 1-year high of $105.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.49.

IIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

