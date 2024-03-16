Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$89.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.4 %

IMO opened at C$91.36 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$92.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$80.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$79.27. The firm has a market cap of C$48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.57 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 8.3409091 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Free Report

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.