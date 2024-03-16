Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) – Analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Immersion in a report released on Tuesday, March 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Immersion’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Immersion’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Immersion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IMMR opened at $8.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $265.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81. Immersion has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

Insider Transactions at Immersion

In other news, Director Elias Nader sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $106,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMMR. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Immersion by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develop, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

