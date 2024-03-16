Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IKNA. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of IKNA opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market cap of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.32. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $7.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ikena Oncology by 2,913.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,954 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ikena Oncology in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

