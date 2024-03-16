Ikena Oncology, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Ikena Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado anticipates that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share.

Separately, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.57 on Thursday. Ikena Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ikena Oncology by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 202,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

