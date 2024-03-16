Ignite Planners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Ignite Planners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.77. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

