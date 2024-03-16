Ignite Planners LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

IBM opened at $191.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $182.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

