Ignite Planners LLC Sells 45 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $515.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $465.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $354.83 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

