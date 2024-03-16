Ignite Planners LLC Sells 272 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $337,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IYJ stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.40 and a 200-day moving average of $109.39. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.