Ignite Planners LLC Reduces Position in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the first quarter worth $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 14.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the first quarter valued at $505,000.

Get United States Oil Fund alerts:

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

Shares of USO opened at $76.33 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.05.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.