Ignite Planners LLC Makes New Investment in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 22,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 8,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TFC opened at $34.86 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $38.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.14.

View Our Latest Report on Truist Financial

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.