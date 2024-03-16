Ignite Planners LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Ignite Planners LLC reduced its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 684.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the third quarter worth $39,000. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.89 million, a P/E ratio of -48.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.0465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -203.70%.

LAND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Gladstone Land from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

