Ignite Planners LLC Has $366,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 3,146.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 97,894 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 724,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,942,000 after buying an additional 342,802 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS BBIN opened at $59.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

