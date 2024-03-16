Ignite Planners LLC Grows Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Renasant by 84.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Renasant Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $34.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.17.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.63 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

About Renasant

(Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.