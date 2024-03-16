Ignite Planners LLC Buys 666 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.6 %

Cardinal Health stock opened at $110.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.53 and a 1-year high of $116.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.29.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

