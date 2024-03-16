IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 175,153 shares traded.
IGC Pharma Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.69.
IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGC Pharma
IGC Pharma Company Profile
IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGC Pharma
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for IGC Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGC Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.