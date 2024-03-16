IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.34. IGC Pharma shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 175,153 shares traded.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.69.

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.37% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 302.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 47.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 162,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 52,409 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 211.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of IGC Pharma by 66.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

