IG Group (LON:IGG) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of IG Group from GBX 859 ($11.01) to GBX 782 ($10.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) price target on shares of IG Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 732 ($9.38) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 989.19, a P/E/G ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.52. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 600.50 ($7.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 785 ($10.06). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 719.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 692.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18.

In related news, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.70) per share, with a total value of £67,900 ($86,995.52). 5.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IG Group Holdings plc, a fintech company, engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over the counter (OTC) derivatives, which include CFD (Contracts For Difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and OTC FX and options, and spread bets, under IG and IG Prime brands.

