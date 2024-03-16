Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James H. Roth Sells 9,517 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 9,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.28, for a total value of $944,847.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,263,967.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 0.5 %

HURN stock opened at $96.47 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.66 and a fifty-two week high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.41.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Huron Consulting Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,892,000 after acquiring an additional 128,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 92,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,950,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.