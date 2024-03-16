Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) CEO C. Mark Hussey Sells 1,765 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $176,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,407.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

C. Mark Hussey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 7th, C. Mark Hussey sold 2,034 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $203,461.02.

On Monday, February 12th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $417,920.00.

On Wednesday, January 10th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00.

On Monday, December 11th, C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total transaction of $418,040.00.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $96.47 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $583,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter worth $872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1,758.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,789,000 after acquiring an additional 376,523 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HURN shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

See Also

