H&T Group (LON:HAT) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

H&T Group Trading Up 4.1 %

LON HAT opened at GBX 403 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.41, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 8.95. The firm has a market cap of £177.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,007.50 and a beta of 0.64. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 305 ($3.91) and a one year high of GBX 502.07 ($6.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 375.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 416.77.

H&T Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.13) dividend. This is an increase from H&T Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.09%. H&T Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,250.00%.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

