Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Houston American Energy Trading Up 3.8 %

NYSE HUSA opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Houston American Energy has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $3.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houston American Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Houston American Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.55% of Houston American Energy worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 10.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

