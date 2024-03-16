Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CFO Bret A. Conklin Sells 9,689 Shares

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CFO Bret A. Conklin sold 9,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $346,866.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12-month low of $27.81 and a 12-month high of $38.29.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,193 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,001,000 after acquiring an additional 303,501 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,124,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after acquiring an additional 186,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 143.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 210,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

