Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.67.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

NYSE HGV opened at $45.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.42.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,396,712.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $1,780,562.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,921.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,046,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,712.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

