Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) COO Jon Michael Adinolfi Sells 110,000 Shares

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,473,511.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hillman Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -197.76 and a beta of 1.71. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $347.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 50.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 99.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.29.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

