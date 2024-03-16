Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hill & Smith (OTCMKTS:HSHPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decline of 36.9% from the February 14th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Hill & Smith Price Performance

Hill & Smith stock remained flat at $15.35 during trading hours on Friday. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.35.

Featured Stories

