High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. High Tide had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

High Tide Stock Up 9.6 %

HITI opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $143.63 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.49. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $2.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Institutional Trading of High Tide

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HITI. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 52,882 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in High Tide during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. It operates licensed retail cannabis stores; and provides data analytics services. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes consumption accessories.

