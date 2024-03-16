High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Takes $214,000 Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYF. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at $89,003,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,114,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,128,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 134.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,249,000 after acquiring an additional 107,770 shares during the period. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 81,729 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IYF opened at $92.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $93.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.71. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

