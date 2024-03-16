Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.000-8.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 8.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. Hibbett also updated its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.75 EPS.

Hibbett Trading Down 6.2 %

HIBB opened at $68.51 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $806.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hibbett

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 26,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

