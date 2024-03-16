Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hibbett had a return on equity of 28.35% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hibbett updated its FY 2025 guidance to 8.000-8.750 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $8.00-8.75 EPS.

Hibbett Stock Performance

Shares of HIBB opened at $68.51 on Friday. Hibbett has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $83.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Institutional Trading of Hibbett

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 138.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Hibbett by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HIBB. TheStreet raised Hibbett from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Hibbett from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

