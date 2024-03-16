Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Hibbett’s FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Hibbett from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hibbett from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of HIBB opened at $68.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.36 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,869,000 after purchasing an additional 84,638 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 892,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 643,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 607,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,879,000 after acquiring an additional 42,381 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

