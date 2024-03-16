HI (HI) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

HI (HI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, HI has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $221,633.09 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00005407 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00026315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00016375 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,976.02 or 0.99646977 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00010250 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.93 or 0.00158209 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00051478 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $192,264.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

