Heritage Insurance’s (HRTG) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Heritage Insurance Trading Up 4.3 %

Institutional Trading of Heritage Insurance

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. Heritage Insurance has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $319.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

