Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02), reports. Hello Group had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $422.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.28 million. Hello Group updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Hello Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Hello Group has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MOMO. TheStreet cut shares of Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hello Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOMO. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Hello Group by 254.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

