Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $274.30

The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 274.30 ($3.51) and traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.95). Heavitree Brewery shares last traded at GBX 275 ($3.52), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
Heavitree Brewery Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 274.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 280.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.81 million, a PE ratio of 887.10 and a beta of 0.49.
Heavitree Brewery Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Heavitree Brewery’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Heavitree Brewery’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,935.48%.
Insider Activity
About Heavitree Brewery
The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.
