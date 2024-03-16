Head to Head Survey: Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) vs. Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) and Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Singapore Exchange’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intercontinental Exchange $9.90 billion 7.79 $2.37 billion $4.20 32.06 Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $0.30 23.69

Intercontinental Exchange has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Exchange. Singapore Exchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercontinental Exchange, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intercontinental Exchange 23.91% 12.91% 2.27% Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Intercontinental Exchange and Singapore Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Intercontinental Exchange and Singapore Exchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intercontinental Exchange 0 2 8 1 2.91 Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00

Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus price target of $145.83, suggesting a potential upside of 8.31%. Given Intercontinental Exchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercontinental Exchange is more favorable than Singapore Exchange.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.9% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Singapore Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Intercontinental Exchange shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Intercontinental Exchange pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Singapore Exchange pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Intercontinental Exchange pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Singapore Exchange pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Intercontinental Exchange beats Singapore Exchange on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The company operates regulated marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives contracts and financial securities, such as commodities, interest rates, foreign exchange, and equities, as well as corporate and exchange-traded funds; and trading venues, including regulated exchanges and clearing houses. It also offers energy, agricultural and metals, and financial futures and options; and cash equities and equity options, and over-the-counter and other markets, as well as listings and data and connectivity services. In addition, the company provides fixed income data and analytic, fixed income execution, CDS clearing, and other multi-asset class data and network services. Further, it offers proprietary and comprehensive mortgage origination platform, which serves residential mortgage loans; closing solutions that provides customers connectivity to the mortgage supply chain and facilitates the secure exchange of information; data and analytics services; and Data as a Service for lenders to access data and origination information. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Singapore Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; electronic communication network; FX platform and support services; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.