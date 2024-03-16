Head-To-Head Comparison: East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) versus Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS)

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Free Report) and Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for East Resources Acquisition and Virtus Investment Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East Resources Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Virtus Investment Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33

Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus target price of $250.67, indicating a potential upside of 8.36%. Given Virtus Investment Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Virtus Investment Partners is more favorable than East Resources Acquisition.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -7.08% Virtus Investment Partners 15.45% 18.83% 4.38%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Virtus Investment Partners' net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares East Resources Acquisition and Virtus Investment Partners' gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East Resources Acquisition N/A N/A -$640,000.00 N/A N/A Virtus Investment Partners $841.49 million 1.97 $130.62 million $17.71 13.06

Virtus Investment Partners has higher revenue and earnings than East Resources Acquisition.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.0% of East Resources Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Virtus Investment Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

East Resources Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virtus Investment Partners has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners beats East Resources Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.

