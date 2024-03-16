HC Wainwright Weighs in on Franco-Nevada Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, March 11th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.59 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $2.69 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

Shares of FNV opened at $114.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.70. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of $102.29 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.86 and its 200-day moving average is $119.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently -55.97%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

