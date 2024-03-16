Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Trading 4.1% Higher

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.16 and last traded at $31.15. 147,030 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 344,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.87.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.29). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $168.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

