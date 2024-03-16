Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan Sells 100,000 Shares

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 302,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,582.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Harmonic Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $12.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 582.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 2,615.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Harmonic by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

Featured Articles

