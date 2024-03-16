HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.83

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and traded as low as $9.76. HarborOne Bancorp shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 205,706 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have issued reports on HONE. TheStreet lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.11 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 5.62%. Research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.
Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 54.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5,618.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.
