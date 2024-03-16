Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 203 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nabors Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nabors Industries by 108.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark cut shares of Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

NYSE NBR opened at $89.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $141.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.46.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $737.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.52 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.50%. On average, analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

