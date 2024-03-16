Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 11,033 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chegg worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Chegg in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Chegg by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Chegg by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $821.02 million, a P/E ratio of -49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $187.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Chegg’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chegg from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Chegg to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chegg from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

