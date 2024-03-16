Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,049 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 349.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.2 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

