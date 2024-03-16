Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 9,701 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.3% during the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 22.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Sonos by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,741,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 576,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Sonos by 12.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sonos news, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,147 shares of company stock worth $129,984. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SONO. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sonos Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $18.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -627.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $612.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.96 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

See Also

