Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,844 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of QuinStreet worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QNST. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $904.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.89. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.79 and a 1-year high of $16.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $122.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. Research analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $126,357.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Read Our Latest Report on QNST

QuinStreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.