Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,942 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coursera were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coursera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,598,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coursera by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,827,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773,508 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Coursera by 709.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,934,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coursera by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,436 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 207.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 918,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Coursera from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.10.

Coursera Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of COUR stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.52. Coursera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $21.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $168.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. Analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,009,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,171,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,718,428.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $1,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,171,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,718,428.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $42,824.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,154.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,565 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

