Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rover Group were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.94. Rover Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,665,804 shares in the company, valued at $39,883,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $326,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,047,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,393,035.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total transaction of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,665,804 shares in the company, valued at $39,883,947.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $2,502,400 over the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

