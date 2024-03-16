Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of SpartanNash worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 671,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in SpartanNash by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SpartanNash by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on SPTN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. TheStreet raised SpartanNash from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

SpartanNash Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $688.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.52. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

