Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $932,000 Stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $33.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.08. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $11.46 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWST shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Activity at Twist Bioscience

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,650 shares of company stock valued at $238,840 over the last ninety days. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

