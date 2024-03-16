Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $696,000 Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,281,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,564,000 after purchasing an additional 123,216 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,871,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,623,000 after purchasing an additional 136,267 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,289,000 after purchasing an additional 59,516 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of Okta by 7.7% in the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,599,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after purchasing an additional 113,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKTA. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Okta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.39.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $106.10 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.04 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.84 and a 200-day moving average of $82.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of -48.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,577. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

